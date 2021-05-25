Loki is Coming to Fortnite Soon; Everything We Know So Far

Loki: Epic Games gives clues about the arrival in the future of the character Loki, from Marvel, to Fortnite. We tell you everything we know about it in this news.The arrival of Fortnite patch 16.50 on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 brought juicy news to the game. Among them, we have the news that concerns us; the future arrival of Loki, from Marvel, to Fortnite Battle Royale. We tell you everything we know about this novelty of Season 6 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 just below:

Fortnite: Epic Games hints at the arrival of Marvel’s Loki

One of the new files introduced to Fortnite Battle Royale with the 16.50 content update is the “The New Team” loading screen, free to all Fortnite Club members. Just log in to get it.

Assuming that the series of loading screens that Epic Games has been giving away to Fortnite Club members during the month of May 2021 are teasers for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, this could mean that Loki would arrive in the form of a skin. during this season of the game. What’s more, taking into account the frequency of collaborations that is taking place in Fortnite Battle Royale recently, Loki could be a skin of the Battle Pass of Season 7 of Chapter 2 of Fortnite.

His arrival would coincide with the premiere of the Loki series on Disney Plus. The series premieres on June 9, while Season 7 of Fortnite Chapter 2 begins on June 8, 2021. It will star actor Tom Hiddleston, who returns to incarnate Loki, as he did in the movies of the Universe. Marvel Cinematic.

Recall that Season 4 of Chapter 2 was themed by Marvel, with many characters of this brand both in the Battle Pass, and in the store. We don’t think there will ever be a completely Marvel-themed season again, but there could be some more sporadic collaboration.

For now we do not know anything more about it. As always, in Meristation we will try to be aware of any possible official announcement or news, to inform you about them with the maximum possible rigor.