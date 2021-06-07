Loki Has Fluid Gender? Series Teaser Confirms Suspicions; Look

Loki: Last Sunday, Disney+ released the new teaser of the Loki series, which will be released next Wednesday (9). But going beyond the plot, another detail that was not addressed in the MCU films caught the attention of fans who watched the video.

This is because, in the first few seconds, the teaser shows a kind of character file and in the “gender” field the word fluid is written. Check out:

POV: You've just arrived at the TVA 🕰 Marvel Studios' #Loki starts streaming Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fhP2pWvOz5 — Loki (@LokiOfficial) June 6, 2021

In previous productions, we’ve seen the villain disguise himself as other people, but never as a female figure. Now, in addition to signifying yet another LGBTQIA+ representation, the news indicates that fans will likely see Lady Loki, a “variation” of Loki in the comics.

Loki’s genre is nothing new for comic book fans, as in 2014, Odin says: “my son, my daughter and my child who is both”, referring to Thor, Hela and Loki, respectively.

In the series, Loki is taken to the mysterious AVT (Time Variation Authority) organization after stealing the Tesseract, during the events of Avengers: Ultimatum, and using it to time travel altering human history and ending up trapped in his own police thriller.

The cast includes Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Erika Coleman, Sasha Lane and Jon Levine. The series premieres next Wednesday (9) on Disney+.