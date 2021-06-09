Loki: Fans React to The 1st Episode of The Series; Look

Loki: If you are a fan of MCU, we have good news! The long-awaited Loki series premiered this Wednesday (9) and is now available on Disney+.

Since Monday, the production has been watched by some critics, who praised both the plot and the performance of Tom Hiddleston. “I saw Loki and had fun! It was worth the wait for a production that put him front and center in everything,” wrote Josh Horowitz. Brandon Davis of Comic Books said the series pilot is the best episode among Marvel productions for streaming.

But much more important than the expert critics are the fans. And many of them have already rushed to comment on their first impressions of the series on social media. One of the most talked about subjects was a talk about the Jewels of Infinity.

In the plot, Loki is taken to the mysterious organization AVT (Time Variation Authority) after stealing the Tesseract, during the events of Avengers: Ultimatum, and using it to travel through time altering human history and ending up trapped in his own police thriller.

In addition to Hiddleston, the cast includes Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Erika Coleman, Sasha Lane and Jon Levine.

Loki episodes will be released every Wednesday on Disney+.