Loki: Episode 3 Confirms The Character’s Orientation

Loki: Episode 3 of Loki, aired this Wednesday (23), confirmed the sexual orientation of the cheating god, who claimed to be bisexual. At one point in the plot of the Marvel Disney+ series, the character played by Tom Hiddleston is on a train on the alien moon of Lamentis-1 alongside the variant Sylvie (“Lady Loki”, played by Sophia Di Martino), when talk briefly about love.

After she dodges some of Loki’s questions about her love life, she asks him about it: “what about you? It’s a prince. There must be a candidate for princess or maybe another prince.” He then replies: “A little of both. I suspect just like you.”

As such, the on-screen LGBTQ+ representation scene marked a big moment for the MCU, introducing the first gay character — including one of Marvel’s most famous. On her social networks, director Kate Herron said the revelation was something the series had always planned to show and highlighted that Loki’s sexuality is now canonical in the studio’s productions.

“From the moment I joined [the show], it was very important to me, and my goal was to recognize that Loki was bisexual. It’s a part of who he is and who I am too. I know it’s a small step, but I’m happy and so full of heart to say that this is now canonical in the MCU,” she wrote.

It is worth remembering that the form of affective and sexual attraction of the cheating god is not something new in the Disney+ series. In the comics, he was already established as pansexual and gender fluid.

On the MCU, soon more LGBTQ+ characters will appear in Marvel productions. Among them, Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), in The Eternals, and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), who is expected to be bisexual in Thor: Love and Thunder, according to director Taika Waititi.