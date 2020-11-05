Loki: Disney + series is renewed for season 2 in streaming

Fans of Thor and The Avengers are very much looking forward to the launch of the Loki series, which will bring a vision of the God of Cheat on things. The series, produced by Disney +, conquered a strong hype and has also confirmed a 2nd season, all without having even premiered yet.

Loki Season 2 Confirmation

The news was released by the website Production Weekly, which reported the renewal of the series on Wednesday (5). According to the information, Loki’s season 2 should start production in January 2022. It is not yet clear whether it was really a renewal or if the contract already provided for two seasons of the series.

About the Loki series

We still don’t have much information about the series, but, according to showrunner Michael Waldron, the series should have a similar pace to Thor: Ragnarok and will bring a Loki suffering an identity crisis situation. Waldron said that the quest for power has dominated the Norse God for the past 10 years:

“I am very attracted to characters who fight for control. Certainly when you see Loki in the first ten years of films, he is out of control in crucial parts of his life. He was adopted and everything, and it manifests itself through anger and the grudge he has for his family. ”

Could it be that we have a reflective and, perhaps, good Loki during the show? An anti-hero style has been associated with the character since the events in Avengers: Infinity War.

Loki is due to debut on Disney + in 2021. The series will feature big names such as Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Richard E. Grant.



