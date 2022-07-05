Loki: BTS videos and photos show Tom Hiddleston in a tuxedo and Owen Wilson, a possible villain

“Loki” was the first and only Marvel Studios show to get the green light for a second season on Disney Plus, and now it looks like production is in full swing. Thanks to a series of photos and new footage of stars Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson dressed on a London street, fans got a hint of what to expect from the second season.

After the premiere last summer, “Loki” became the largest exclusive MCU streaming service for Disney Plus, comfortably surpassing all other Marvel Studios shows and even reaching audience levels comparable or superior to the level of “Mandalorian”, even taking into account its shorter 6-episode run. Coincidentally, “Loki” is also considered the series with the biggest implications for the broader MCU, as it was the first to discover the multiverse storyline that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” have since explored.

Well, it looks like these multiverse shenanigans will be back in play in the second season of “Loki,” as a leaked behind-the-scenes video shows Loki working with his new buddy Mobius M. Mobius. Footage from the set shows Wilson and Hiddleston dressed in tuxedos in what appears to be central London, although figuring out exactly what time period they are in is a little more difficult because a double-decker bus and retro cars are not enough. tell us about the British capital. Additional photos show a poster for the fictional serial killer movie “Zaniak” starring Marvel Comics character Brad Wolfe, which, according to some fans, is a sign that the famous killer may become a villain in the second season.

Another keen-eyed fan noticed a similar Marvel iconography outside Noel Coward’s Westminster Theater, with several fake movie posters depicting an earlier incarnation of the Eternal Kumail Nanjiani character, Kingo, as the main character in some vintage films. It has been confirmed that the second season of Loki will bring back its entire cast, including Ravonna Rensleyer from Gugu Embata Row. Creatively, Michael Waldron will give way to new screenwriter Eric Martin, and directing duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead will replace Kate Herron.

Considering that Loki was left with an undesirable outcome after the season finale due to Sylvie’s betrayal and the fact that he remained in a reality dominated by Kang, it is fair to say that the Deceiver God will be cut off from his work to restore the balance of the multiverse, the mission. that at some point he will be reunited with a version of his old friend. The addition of Benson and Moorhead will also change Loki in the second season, as the series can draw more on horror influences, especially with the style the two directors teased while working on Moon Knight.

Unfortunately, fans won’t find Loki in Thor: Love and Thunder, where Chris Hemsworth jokes that Hiddleston hated them for killing him so many times. However, when it comes to the sacred timeline, it looks like Loki has a bright future ahead of him.

The first season of “Loki” is already available on Disney Plus.