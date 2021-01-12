Loki and She-Hulk have episodes airing on Disney +

Disney + finally revealed the number of episodes from the debut seasons of the Loki and She-Hulk series. The productions join the Marvel series team provided by the Disney streaming platform and are expected to arrive between 2021 and 2022.

Check out all the details of the productions!

How many episodes will Loki and She-Hulk have?

Loki will be starring Tom Hiddleston, back to the role played in other Marvel productions such as Thor and The Avengers. The first season will have 6 episodes of 40 to 50 minutes each and will arrive at Disney + in May 2021.

In addition to Hiddleston, the cast also features Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Directed by Kate Herron, the series follows Loki in 2012, while he still wants to take revenge on his father and brother, Thor. The series will create a timeline that changes the events that took place in The Avengers.

Meanwhile, She-Hulk (Female Hulk) will have between eight and ten episodes of 30 minutes each in Season 1, the exact number of which has yet to be confirmed. In turn, the series tells the story of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), Bruce Banner’s cousin.

After a blood transfusion from the Hulk, she undergoes a transformation and becomes the female version of the classic Marvel comic book character.

Unlike Loki, She-Hulk has yet to debut. However, the recordings are expected to be completed in 2021, leaving production scheduled for 2022.