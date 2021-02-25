Loki and other series get debut dates on Disney +

Recently, Disney + finally announced when it premiered Loki, the Marvel series starring Tom Hiddleston, which hits the platform on June 11. In addition to it, other original productions also had their respective debut dates presented to the public. All will arrive at the streaming service in 2021.

Among all the news, Disney + also took the opportunity to indicate when two other series from its catalog are returning. This is the case of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Zenimation, which open their new seasons on May 14 and June 2, in that order.

Before that, on March 26, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is available to subscribers, while Big Shot arrives only on April 16. Less than a month later, The Bad Batch, the new animation from the Star Wars universe, opens on May 4.

Meanwhile, The Mysterious Benedict Society was scheduled for release on June 25. In July, three new series will be launched on the streaming platform. They are: Monsters at Work on July 2, Turner & Hooch on July 16, and finally Chip N Dale: Park Life on July 23.

Disney + exceeds expectations in just over a year of launch

During Disney’s Investor Day in 2020, several company figures went public. Among them, there was the announcement that streaming Disney + had exceeded expectations for the number of subscribers for the period of one year.

According to data released at the time, the platform has already accumulated around 95 million viewers worldwide. The growth can also be explained by the arrival of the service in South America. It is worth mentioning that Disney + continues to expand in other territories and promises to stand out even more.

In addition to Loki, there are still other Marvel series to be released in the coming years. There is great expectation around them all, as both productions will continue the MCU, which started its 4th Phase with WandaVision.

Let’s wait for more news!