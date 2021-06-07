Loki And Lupine Premieres Are Featured

Loki: This week, Marvel adds a new chapter to Phase 4 of the MCU with the debut of the Loki series. Starring Tom Hiddleston, the cast also features Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku and Chris Hemsworth. The production will have its first episode available on Disney+ on Wednesday (9).

According to the official description of the series, the protagonist will be involved in questions about time and space, in which he knows an alternative reality of actions. This plot is fully intertwined with the multiverses that will be featured in the studio’s upcoming films and series — including Doctor Strange 2, a direct sequel also to WandaVision.

On Netflix, viewers will be awarded the continuation of Lupin. Five more exciting episodes will hit the platform at once on June 11th. In the plot, Assane Diop (played by Omar Sy) takes the nickname of the famous Robber in Cloak — Arsène Lupin, by writer Maurice Leblanc — to devise a dangerous plan of revenge.

Manifest, New Amsterdam, The Good Doctor, A Million Little Things and Fear the Walking Dead will be closing their respective seasons this week. So stay tuned so you don’t miss any details of your favorite productions!

It is also worth remembering that The Blacklist and Bless the Harts series are on hiatus and will return with new episodes only next week. Kung Fu, which also faces a break, however, continues to air its 1st season on June 23rd.

Check out the complete schedule with all Series in the Week!