Loki and his crazy dimensional journeys in his first trailer

Marvel Studios presents the first preview of Loki, the Disney + series starring Thor’s brother after his disappearance in Avengers Endgame.

After the first preview of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel Studios has presented the first trailer for Loki, another of its new series as part of the UCM that will premiere in May 2021 exclusively for Disney +. Starring Tom Hiddleston bringing Thor’s treacherous brother to life again, Loki will tell us what became of the god of deception after taking over the tesseract in Avengers Endgame; and it is precisely with such a witty scene that this first trailer starts that you can see heading this very news.

Loki debuts on Disney + in May 2021

And is that after disappearing with the tesseract in one of the temporary planes of Avengers Endgame, Loki travels to a mysterious place where he will begin new adventures, as dangerous as crazy. And it seems that he will end up under the tutelage of an organization called TVA, in charge of monitoring the temporary imbalances of the universe. From here, Loki appears to embark on a series of interdimensional journeys, each one more surprising and enigmatic.

Along with the charismatic Tom Hiddleston, in Loki we will see Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, a series that aims to delve into other aspects of superheroes such as the most classic thriller. In addition, Loki is expected to be directly related to Thor Love and Thunder, the fourth installment of the god of thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that will feature Christian Bale as the villain, already confirmed by Marvel.

All this from May 2021 on a specific day yet to be announced. And it is that with the date of Loki, 2021 will start very strong for the UCM series, first with Scarlet Witch and Vision in January, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in March and Loki in May; practically one after the other.



