Loki: All About The Final Episode of The Disney+ Series (Spoilers)

Loki: Many of the responses viewers were waiting for about TVA were commented on in the final episode of Loki’s Season 1 episode. The Marvel series, released weekly on Disney+, ended its first wave of emotions with very intriguing points.

Thus, what the public sees in the titled “For All Time. Always” left some more questions about what’s to come in the MCU. So find out all about the final episode of Disney’s streaming production with our recap!

Loki: A Conqueror Arrives To Shake Character Structures

Last week, the outcome presented to fans left everyone with very high expectations for what was to come next. After defeating the monster Alioth, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) followed a path that would likely lead them to the creator (or creators) of the Authority of Temporal Variance, as the famous Time Guardians were nothing but a scam.

With that, the duo is received in a very interesting scenario, similar to a fully decorated castle and full of suspicious points. The two are armed and ready to face any kind of threat. It is at this moment that a figure (played by Jonathan Majors) appears on screen.

While talking to Loki and Sylvie, trying to reassure them about what was going on, he makes sure he knows everything about the future. The man also guarantees that there is a war in the multiverse that is only controlled by the TVA.

Sylvie can’t trust him, trying to warn the god of cheating accordingly. Despite this, Loki seems to be increasingly immersed in the words of this conqueror — as he also introduces himself.

The two have a big clash, after all, Loki wants to give a vote of confidence to what they’ve discovered, while Sylvie wants to kill him to end all the suffering he’s had throughout his existence and that, somehow, the creator of TVA would have caused. At the same time, at the Authority’s headquarters, B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) tries to show the other agents that they are all variants.

Mobius (Owen Wilson) tries to confront Ravonna (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) about her actions and what she is trying to accomplish. Apparently, the judge still believes in what the creator of TVA aims, especially because, after reading a file made available by Miss Minutes, she says goodbye to Mobius in a surprising way.

Back in the void, where Sylvie, Kang and Loki are arguing, the latter is sent back to TVA headquarters after kissing his variant. Still, he fears the worst. The god of cheating runs everywhere for help. However, Sylvie attacks Kang and the Holy Timeline is branched as a result of this action. All TVA agents try to do something about it, without success.

It is at this point that Loki meets Mobius and B-15 again. The two don’t recognize him. Upon sighting the horizon, the character realizes that there are no longer sculptures of the Guardians of Time, but of Kang. What will happen?

Stay tuned for all the news on the MCU so you don’t miss any details about what’s to come. Remembering that the 2nd season of Loki has already been confirmed!