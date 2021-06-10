Loki 1×1: All About Marvel Series Debut (Spoilers)

Loki: This Wednesday (9), Marvel fans could follow the debut of Loki, the new studio series made directly for Disney+. With the leading role of the title’s anti-hero (played by Tom Hiddleston), a new story involving time, space and multiverses is forming to further enrich Phase 4 of the MCU.

So check out all the details of Loki’s 1v1 episode with our recap!

Loki: A Glorious Purpose in Marvel’s New Series Debut

It all starts in Avengers: Ultimatum, when Loki is captured by the group and taken into their custody. However, due to an oversight involving Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) as the Hulk, the Tesseract, who was inside a briefcase, ends up in the character’s hands, who disappears instantly by the powers that are granted to him.

It is played in the Gobi Desert of Mongolia, where it is captured without major problems by agents of the mysterious Authority of Temporal Variance, responsible for protecting the infamous Sacred Timeline. When being transported to TVA headquarters — hitherto unknown by the protagonist — some deep questions intrigue him.

In addition to contacting other officials of the time-managing authority, Loki must strip off his Asgardian robes and wear a distinctive uniform for the local prisoners. With a kind of collar around your neck, everyone who has basic knowledge about time can manipulate it at any time with a simple control.

When the God of Trickery is brought to his judgment—he would have committed a crime against the temporal order after all—he first meets Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), which, apparently, will be fundamental in its new trajectory.

In a direct confrontation with Judge Ravonna, she explains some basic procedures about what would be happening to Loki and also questions him at all times on whether to plead guilty or not to his crimes.

Mobius intervenes at this point saying that he would like to investigate the matter of Loki himself, as he could be useful in a particular mission, and is authorized to carry out that action.

Thus, after placing the incumbent anti-hero where he is — a city unimaginable in his vision — the two go to a room where Mobius manages to extract some hidden feelings in Loki. The protagonist also talks about his main ambitions and they don’t seem to be at all deep in a more elaborate analysis.

Despite presenting itself as an episode focused mainly on an endless chase between Loki and the TVA agents, there is room for providing clues about what could happen in the course of the next few weeks. Even so, it’s interesting to see how Hiddleston’s character has many layers to unravel gradually.

In this sense, the series can serve a lot within this aspect. With that, be sure to check out any details! The next episode of Loki will air on June 16 on Disney+.