Loki: 10 Questions Season 2 Must Answer (Spoilers)

Loki reached the end of season 1 on Wednesday (14), already confirming that the character will have new episodes on Disney+ in the future. 3rd grade MCU featured the god of cheating being arrested after escaping the main timeline, and pitted him against other versions of himself. Now, with the first season completed, the series leaves more questions than answers for the future of the character — and the MCU itself.

10. Where is Ravonna going?

Ravonna (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) had an interesting evolution during the series. Starting as a possible love interest of Mobius (Owen Wilson), moving into something of a villain and ending up as a rebel, the character says goodbye to his former colleague, but we don’t know where she went.

By the end of the last episode, it’s possible to see that she was the owner or principal of a school — at least in one of the timelines. Whether Ravonna was in that main line, she went back to her original or looked for another path, we won’t know until next season.

9. What will be Sylvie’s fate?

Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) started out as a villain, before becoming an ally of the Loki we’re used to on MCU. However, in the end, after killing the One Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), she gave rise to Marvel’s multiverse. She said she didn’t want his place to control time, but now that she’s accomplished her goal, what is she going to do?

8. Mobius and Hunter B-15 managed to show the truth of TVA?

The last episode shows that Mobius and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) were trying to reveal to all TVA employees that they had a life before being sent to that place. However, the series does not reveal whether they managed to complete the plan or if they ended up being arrested. And if they were successful, did they get their lives back?

7. Are there an infinite number of TVAs now?

In the final scene of the series, we see Loki trying to talk to Mobius and Hunter B-15, discovering that he is in another TVA version. Here, everyone knows that the One Who Stands is responsible for controlling time. Is this a unique reality that emerged after he took over the TVA again, as he revealed it would eventually happen, or is it that there are now many (or even infinite) TVAs?

6. Why doesn’t Mobius recognize Loki?

Even though he’s in another timeline, at some point, Loki would be caught again for running away from the main timeline. If Mobius doesn’t recognize Loki, does that mean Sylvie sent him to a time before his capture (which happens at the beginning of the series)? Or was he sent to another timeline, as we cogitated above, and in that reality Loki never tried to escape?

5. Which version of He Who Abides that controls TVA?

The only thing you can be sure of with Loki’s Season 1 finale is that the protagonist was sent to a TVA, in which the One Who Stands is known to all. However, would it be the same version of the character we’ve seen so far that runs the place or would we be facing another? Perhaps more villainous?

4. Where will Kang appear first?

If so, where is the One Who Abides? We know that he exists only in the future, but that he managed to control and command time, as well as stop the multiverse. If this happens again, where is the character?

It has already been confirmed that he will be the villain of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, in another version of him known as Kang. However, as the film is set to premiere on February 17, 2023, the question remains: will Loki serve as the basis for the next Ant-Man movie or will it be the other way around?

3. How does Loki relate to Ant-Man 3?

And that brings us to that question. After all, everything suggests that the MCU is getting closer and closer to being involved with Ant-Man and his stories. He was the key to defeating Thanos and now, with the multiverse made official and theoretically messed up, with Kang being a possible villain for Loki and Ant-Man 3, how will the two productions be connected?

2. Loki redeemed himself?

Loki has become the most charismatic villain on the MCU. In addition to gaining more and more prominence in the movies, the character won a solo series. However, in Avengers: Infinite War, Thanos killed a version of the character who had already redeemed himself. The Loki of the series is the same one who was just arrested by the Avengers after the battle of New York. Was this version closer to the cheating god of the first or third Avengers?

1. Will Kate Herron return to direct season 2 of Loki?

So far, Loki was the 1st series to win a 2nd season on MCU. And part of it is down to Kate Herron’s well-executed direction. Considering that WandaVision and Falcão and the Winter Soldier also had only one director for all episodes, it remains to be seen whether Kevin Feige will continue to trust Herron to lead the production or if he will go after someone else.