Logitech presents the new G733 wireless gaming headset

Logitech G, the gaming equipment division of the manufacturer Logitech, introduced a new wireless headset aimed at the public looking for a colorful, powerful and comfortable accessory.

This is the G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset, which heads the brand’s new line of gamers products. The new collection also includes two mouse models (G203 and G305) and the G915 TKL keyboard.

According to the manufacturer, the model weighs 278 g and has a wireless connectivity range of up to 20 meters without loss of transmission quality. The battery warranty is up to 29 hours of operation.

As a good gamer accessory, it brings luminosity in two sections, with colors customizable by an application. The sound quality is guaranteed by the PRO-G drivers and the DTS Headphone: X 2.0 surround technology, accompanied by a material that reduces distortions and maintains a rich and faithful sound to create an immersive experience.

The rods are flexible and comfortable, with a fabric of different colors that can be exchanged for other models sold by the manufacturer.

Finally, the attached microphone has voice modulators to make your recordings and transmissions more professional.

Those who want a more playful look in the videos can even buy the foam “covers” that come with the accessory, serving not only as a visual feature, but as an additional filter.

Availability

The G733 will be sold in four colors (white, blue, lilac and black). For now, the model is only in pre-order on the manufacturer’s website under the suggested price of US $ 129.99 – about R $ 725 in direct currency conversion. Shipments begin in September this year, at least in the United States.



