Logitech Launches Zone Headphones, Aimed At Home Office

Logitech has launched a new line of wireless and wired headsets targeted at workers who spend their days in video conferencing. According to the brand, the Zone True Wireless and Zone Wired devices are the first headsets certified at the same time by Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

The advantages of headphones include high sound quality, guaranteed by an active noise canceling system, and a comfortable form factor with a discreet design. One of the company’s concerns is that the user does not look like a telemarketing employee, a characteristic of other models of more bulky headphones.

The equipment is being offered in pre-sale on the manufacturer’s website, but the devices should be delivered starting in September. Zone True Wireless is priced at $299 (about R$1,500), while Zone Wired costs $99 (or R$500).

Headphone Features

Zone True Wireless supports Bluetooth version 5.0 and has a wireless range of up to 30 meters. The headphones can be connected to your computer and phone at the same time and come with an included USB receiver, which will ensure a reliable wireless connection.

Expected battery life for wireless models should be 6 hours (with noise reduction) and 6.5 hours (without noise reduction). Listening time should be 9 and 12 hours respectively. With the use of the charging case, the total autonomy is approximately 20 hours of talk time or almost 40 hours of listening, according to the manufacturer.

Zone Wired headphones are designed for wired connection using 3.5mm USB-C, USB-A, and TRS connectors.