Logitech has released mini version of MX Master 3!

Attracting attention with its various mice for different professional groups and users in many categories, Logitech has now released its mini size for the MX Master 3, a large mouse. You know, designers and gamers prefer large hand-fit mice. Therefore, MX Master 3 has a very large design. Here, Logitech has reduced this professional-use model by half, creating a travel-sized product. It seems that the new mouse is named MX Master Anywhere 3. Details for Logitech MX Master 3 mini version:

What does the Logitech MX Master 3 mini version look like?

Logitech today announced the MX Master Anywhere 3, the smaller version of the MX Master 3 for both PC and Mac. For those who are going to switch from MX Master 3 to this mouse, it may be a little difficult to get used to it, because the device, which shrinks in form, also gains a thinner structure.

Featuring the large model’s ultra-fast magnetic scroll wheel, MX Master Anywhere 3 allows you to quickly switch between pages. Besides, of course, you can adjust the speed according to your usage. The mouse’s 4,000 DPI sensor is both fast and responsive to users. It is reported that the sensitivity of the physical keys located on the left side of the device is quite high.

When it comes to battery life, Logitech says you can run up to 70 days on a full charge using the included USB-C charging cable, and three hours of use with a one-minute quick charge. Logitech MX Master Anywhere 3 has a price tag of about $ 80.



