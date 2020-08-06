Logitech G announces G923 TRUEFORCE steering wheel

Logitech today announced the arrival of its new G923 TRUEFORCE steering wheel to Brazil, with compatibility for PS4, PC and Xbox One, already being prepared for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The peripheral promises to offer an extremely immersive experience, thanks to its new system force feedback equipped with two motors.

Called TRUEFORCE, the technology connects directly to games to accurately reproduce physics and audio effects, including engine roar, tire traction, track terrain and other steering wheel responses in general.

Another highlight is its refresh rate of 1,000 times per second, to capture every detail in compatible games. So far, titles such as F1 2020, Forza Horizon 4, Snowrunner, DIRT 4, Need for Speed ​​Heat, Farming Simulator 19, among others, are confirmed.

The pedals of the G923 also received attention, being built, as well as the steering wheel, with brushed metal and covered with leather to offer greater comfort. Together, the accessories also provide dual clutch control, RPM distance indicator LED, built-in Xbox and PlayStation controls, progressive brake system and a 24-point selector to adjust points such as traction, torque, automatic stability, brake force and more.

The Logitech G923 TRUEFORCE hits the market still in August, being sold through the official Logitech G store for R $ 3,499.90 in versions with PlayStation and Xbox controls. The accessory is announced shortly after the new G Pro X headphones, which also arrive in the country this month, as well as the ergonomic chair Embody, developed in partnership with Herman Miller.



