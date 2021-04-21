Logitech Combo Touch Announced! Here Are The Details

Logitech Combo Touch is announced. Following the introduction of the new iPad Pro, Logitech announced the Magic Keyboard alternative. The keyboard, called Logitech Combo Touch, is expected to be a solid alternative for the new generation iPad Pro 12.9 and iPad Pro models with its removable keyboard and integrated trackpad system.

Following the M1-powered update announced by Apple for the iPad Pro, Logitech introduced keyboard and trackpad accessories for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models. A detachable backlit keyboard with a Microsoft Surface-style support and trackpad will be connected via the iPad Pro’s Smart Connector.

Logitech Combo Touch will include many features

Logitech also measures 10.2 in. and a similar Logitech Combo Touch keyboard for 10.5-inch iPads, as well as the Folio Touch for the 11-inch and 10.9-inch iPad Air. The keyboard of the Folio Touch, which is slightly smaller than the Logitech Combo Touch, cannot be removed.

Logitech Combo Touch will support four different usage modes such as writing, viewing, drafting and reading. The keyboard, which will be offered in Oxford gray color, is also designed to protect against friction and scratches. It also has an open side to keep the Apple Pencil magnetically attached to the iPad for easy charging and storage.

The Logitech Combo Touch will be Logitech’s first keyboard to offer for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and will be significantly cheaper than Apple’s own Magic Keyboard. The 11-inch model will be available for $ 199.9 and the 12.9-inch model for $ 229.99. Apple will release the Magic Keyboard with a tag price of $ 299 and $ 349. This means a savings of approximately 100 dollars.