Logitech announces ergonomic wireless mouse

Last week, Logitech G – Logitech’s gaming division – announced the arrival of the Color Collection line in Brazil, which brings products aimed at eSports players, such as new mice, keyboard and headphones.

Now it is the turn of Logitech to present a new accessory, which is intended for the general public, especially those who want to set up a fully wireless working setup: the Logitech M190 mouse.

The M190 is dedicated to those who prefer more bulky mice or who have bigger hands. Its ergonomic and ambidextrous look promises hours of use in comfort and great operation at a distance of up to 10 meters from the computer. It also has concave buttons, which are molded for proper finger placement.

Another highlight of the Logitech M190 is its tag-free technology, which allows for more fluid use and without delay in response.

As for its use, the Logitech M190 has a rest mode that detects when the accessory has not been in use for a long time and, therefore, goes into stand-by to offer a longer lasting performance. The mouse also has a system that promises to save even more your battery – which is already included – and, with that, make it last up to 18 months.

The Logitech M190 mouse is expected to arrive in Brazil in the first half of next month and can be purchased at the Logitech Store – the company’s official store in the country. It will arrive with a suggested price of R $ 74.90 and will have versions in gray, blue and red.

It is worth remembering that the Logitech M190 was announced a few weeks ago, but it officially arrives on the Brazilian market during the month of September.



