Logitech announced a new mouse for Mac and iPad!

Logitech is known for its accessories compatible with Apple devices. Logitech announced a new mouse, which is indisputable to be compatible with Apple devices with its keyboard and case design for iPad. Announcing Logitech MX Anywhere 3 for Mac and iPad, the company promises to “use it everywhere smoothly” with this mouse.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 for Mac and iPad

Logitech announced MX Anywhere 3 for Mac. It is a fact that mice work better on flat and hard surfaces. On the contrary, Logitech revealed its mouse designed to work precisely on any surface. In the press release, the mouse allows the mouse to scroll between 1000 lines per second, and it can switch between modes automatically.

You know, we’ve encountered the mouse with the same name before. Logitech developed this mouse specifically for Mac and iPad. Logitech says this mouse is designed for users, designers, developers, and anyone seeking performance, portability and convenience wherever they need it for everyday use.

This mouse works easily on difficult surfaces such as glass compared to the previous model. Designed in wireless form, the device can stay connected up to 10 meters and charges via USB-C. The mouse, which works for 70 days on a full charge, also has a fast charging feature. This mouse, which can be connected to three separate devices and allows easy switching between them, is optimized for Mac and iPad, but is also compatible with Windows, ChromeOS and Linux.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 will be priced at $ 79.99.



