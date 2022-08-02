Logitech and Tencent will team up to create their own portable gaming console

Since the launch of the Nintendo Switch in 2017, portable games have been on the rise. Many traditional gaming features, such as first-person shooters, Japanese role-playing games, and open-world adventure games, have been ported on the go. Momentum has continued with the recent launch of Valve’s Steam Deck in 2022, and Logitech and Tencent are joining forces to create a new portable gaming solution.

Along with native games for portable devices such as Steam Deck and Switch, publishers have introduced cloud streaming. If this is deemed impossible on Switch, publishers may introduce cloud versions of major games such as Dying Light 2: Stay Human and Hitman 3 so that Nintendo fans can try out games that could not be ported initially. Xbox has also developed its own cloud streaming service, Xbox Cloud Gaming, to allow mobile users to stream major third-party games, such as Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite, from an Android smartphone. Xbox Cloud Gaming is also available on PC along with the well-known streaming service Nvidia GeForce Now.

Logitech and Tencent have announced a partnership to develop a new portable console for cloud gaming, which is scheduled for release later this year. The new console will combine Logitech G’s experience in hardware with Tencent Games’ experience in software services. In addition, Logitech is partnering with the Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now cloud streaming teams to get official support for the new console. Several cloud gaming services are expected to support the new Logitech and Tencent portable platform.

“Logitech G’s leadership in PC and console gaming hardware makes them the perfect partner to help us realize our vision of delivering the best gaming experience to gamers around the world,” said Daniel Wu, general manager of Tencent Games Smart Solution Innovation Lab. “Today, our companies have a new opportunity to expand the boundaries of gaming devices.” Logitech G General Manager Ujesh Desai adds: “Tencent Games, one of the world’s leading platforms for developing, publishing and managing games, is at the forefront of innovation, and that’s why we are partnering with them.”

The new partnership provides another opportunity for portable gaming, which will stand alongside the Steam Deck, Switch and portable computer devices such as AOKZOE A1. Cloud gaming continues to evolve thanks to technological advances, and the new console could introduce cloud gaming to players in regions such as Asia, one of Tencent’s key markets. If the new console is implemented with maximum potential, it may legitimize cloud gaming as a viable option for players who may be skeptical about this technology.

Unfortunately, it seems that the new Logitech and Tencent console does not support native games by traditional means. Some players may still prefer Switch, which allows them to play native games and use cloud streaming for a number of games. Steam Deck offers similar benefits thanks to a large catalog of games compatible with Steam Deck and Xbox Cloud Gaming via Microsoft Edge.