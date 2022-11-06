Logan Paul Was Excellent in his WWW Crown Jewel Match, But It Came at a Cost

This dude has such fucking potential.

Heading to Crown Jewel, Logan Paul had only two professional wrestling matches under his belt. He succeeded in both, and that trend continued yesterday in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel when he staged the main event alongside Roman Reigns, which was much better than it had any right to be. Both fans and fellow wrestlers turned to social networks to admire how much charisma and natural talent the social media star showed in the ring in his defeat by the pin. Unfortunately, it turned out that a big price had to be paid for performance.

It looks like Logan Paul tore his MCL, meniscus and possibly ACL. He made a grim statement on his social media after the match and said he would keep fans informed when he received more information. Given that this happened on the other side of the world from where he lives, it may be some time before we know what his surgery and/or rehabilitation schedule might look like, but most of it will probably depend on how serious the gap is and how serious the gap is. his ACL is also damaged.

However, even with a disappointing injury, it’s hard for a fan to be anything other than fired up by Logan Paul and his potential right now. We don’t know all the details of his contract with WWE, but if he commits to becoming a full-time professional wrestler at some point, he could become one of the best guys in the whole business. He’s just the perfect combination of raw athleticism and entertainment. Professional wrestling has a certain pace and timing that many athletes never fully gain, and it’s natural for him. In this he reminds me of Kurt Angle: an impressive athlete who has an innate sense of when to move fast and when to milk the crowd.

This time was perfectly demonstrated last night when Logan Paul climbed the upper ropes and made a frog splash for the ages, holding his mobile phone in his hands. It was even better than what he gave The Miz at SummerSlam, and the video from his phone and has since gone viral for obvious reasons. Check out this madness…

Logan Paul has already had three matches in WWE, and they were all amazing. First, he joined the Miz at WrestleMania and looked so good that even fierce wrestling fans admitted there was something to it. He made a lot of great moves, worked with a hard camera and even angered the crowd with Three Amigos in the style of Eddie Guerrero. Then he had his first solo match against The Miz at SummerSlam, and surprisingly, he was awesome too. The crowd was clearly against him when the match started, but by the end they were cheering him on and celebrating the finish.

This match with Roman Reines was, in my opinion, the best of the three. I’m not saying it was Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13, but it was a really fun main event that fans will remember well. In fact, this is quite an impressive feat, considering that the result was never in doubt, since WWE would never have allowed Roman Raines to lose to someone who had 3 matches in his career. But the two men had enough funny moments and they told a good enough story that we could put it all aside and just enjoy the ride. In addition, Logan Paul presented the perfect image of the lariat, which I watched 10 times. So, it helped.

Fingers crossed, this is the first of many highlights for Logan Paul at the upcoming premium live events, which are broadcast exclusively in the US by Peacock subscription.