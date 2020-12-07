Logan Paul to Fight Famous Boxer Floyd Mayweather

YouTuber Logan Paul will fight world-famous boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. The match, which will take place on February 20, will be broadcast on a platform called Fanmio. Statements about the encounter reveal that both sides are very self-confident.

Interaction-freak YouTubers Logan and Jake Paul are doing their best to reach users. YouTubers, who have carried out interesting projects so far, sometimes come up with fighting competitions thanks to their athletic personalities. In this context, Jake Paul recently made an offer to former UFC champion Conor McGregor. Now a similar move came from Logan Paul.

Logan Paul’s challenge is Floyd Mayweather Jr., one of the stars of boxing. Mayweather Jr., who has an impressive 50 to 0 record, holds world championships in five different weight classes. Moreover, this boxer also won a bronze medal at an Olympic Games event. Such a successful boxer will face the world famous YoTuber Logan Paul on February 20.

The statements made are an indication of how hard the match will be

Floyd Mayweather Jr. evaluated the YouTuber brothers’ passion for fighting in their comments on the subject. The famous boxer, who said that boxing and fighting are not “children’s games”, did not care much about the YouTuber brothers. These statements even angered the YouTuber brothers. Jake Paul’s reply to Mayweather Jr. was how he knocked out NBA star Nate Robinson.

Jake, who was not content with just this statement, mocked Mayweather Jr.

Jake has said that he is not bothered with fighting as YouTuber. YouTuber, who also explained his thoughts about Mayweather Jr., said that the boxer is now 50-odd years old, he is 150 cm tall, and should be retired. Your kid here is Mayweather Jr. Expressing that he wants some attention, Jake Paul stated that the famous boxer is trying to come to the agenda by teasing YouTubers. However, these statements by Jake Paul were not entirely correct. Mayweather Jr. is 43 years old and over 170 cm tall. So his brother is a much more vigorous Mayweather Jr. will face with.

The meeting of a world famous YouTuber and a world famous boxer will be broadcast on a platform called “Fanmio”. Boxing enthusiasts can already buy tickets to watch this match. Ticket prices will rise as the day of the match approaches, currently $ 24.99. When the match day comes, tickets can be purchased for $ 69.99 and be included in the match.



