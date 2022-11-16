Logan Paul explained why he doesn’t think Andrew Take will agree to fight Jake Paul

YouTube star Logan Paul isn’t sure if former kickboxer Andrew Tate will really “perform” and fight Jake Paul, as boxing rumors are spreading between the two personalities.

Fans are keeping a close eye on how clearly the controversy is brewing between YouTube boxer Jake Paul and inflammatory Internet commentator Andrew Tate.

While Paul makes no secret of calling Tate in the past, and Tate claims he’s happy to fight one (or one) of Paul’s brothers, things have been heating up in the last few weeks.

In particular, the influencers faced off in a viral video on Twitter on November 10, which Jake Paul signed “Negotiations”, hinting that the two were negotiating a possible fight.

Most recently, the pair met again at Dedzhi’s show match against Floyd Mayweather on November 13 in Dubai, exchanging verbal barbs before Paul was allegedly kicked out of the hall on Mayweather’s orders.

Logan Paul denied rumors about a quarrel between Jake Paul and Andrew Tate

Despite this build-up, big brother Logan Paul isn’t sure if Tate will really take up the challenge, saying there’s a lot at stake if the “Best G” really loses to his younger brother.

“Andrew Tate won’t fight Jake,” Logan said on the November 15 episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast. “Andrew Tate will not fight with himself. That would be so stupid. And if he does, it will be a game for money. He’ll get his ass kicked. And the facade of “Top G” will finally turn out to be nonsense.”

That’s not all; Paul claims that both he and Jake have been negotiating with Tate for some time and have not yet seen “action” from the ambiguous personality.

“I’m curious to see if he’s going to activate. Do not forget, the man is too old. What, 36, 37? I mean, bro, you’re as old as ***. … I posted some suggestions for this dude. Jake has already met this guy. Watch the action. One of us talks a hell of a lot, the other is actually doing some nonsense.”

It’s unclear at the moment whether Jake and Tate will meet in the boxing ring or not, but Tommy Fury may have gotten to the Floor first, as recent reports say they are currently in talks to fight in the UK.