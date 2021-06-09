Logan Paul Carries Rare Letter from Charizard in Fight

Logan Paul: YouTuber Logan Paul held an exhibition match against boxer Floyd Mayweather in the early hours of Monday (7). The result was a draw, but the most curious point of the fight wasn’t the confrontation itself, but the fact that the young man carried around his neck a rare Charizard card.

As you can see below, the youtuber wore around his neck a necklace containing the letter, which is currently valued at around US$300 (at the current price and without fees or added taxes, around R$15 million) . It was bought last year from a collector, and at the time it was necessary to pay around US$ 150,000 (approximately R$ 758 thousand).

Logan Paul makes his way to the ring with a Charizard card chain. (🎥: @ShowtimeBoxing) pic.twitter.com/7x4rsqMhhZ — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 7, 2021

“It’s a first generation Charizard BGS 10. It is one of the three cards in the world. It is my most precious possession. Since I got this letter, the moments of my life have been even crazier”, commented Paul at the press conference held after the fight.

Remember that the youtuber himself had shown the letter on his channel some time ago, but the curious thing is the fact that he carried the item until the fight.