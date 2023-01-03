YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI will very soon release a line of PRIME Energy drinks in the USA. Here’s how to get a bottle.

Former rivals turned business partners Logan Paul and KSI ended their legendary disputes for the first time at the end of 2021 and began 2022 with an unexpected joint venture: PRIME Hydration.

Their line of sports drinks promises to replenish electrolytes without sugar and calories and proved to be quite successful for Internet stars: fans lined the streets on launch day and regularly sold out stores.

Since then, the PRIME Hydration line has expanded and now includes two additional special flavors, as well as flavors in the form of hydration sticks that can be dissolved in water.

Now the duo is ready to introduce another member of the PRIME family — PRIME energy drinks.

On January 3rd, Paul and KSI tweeted this latest update, giving fans some key details about when, where and how they can get a bottle.

Where to buy PRIME energy drinks

PRIME energy drinks will be available in the United States from January 4, 2022.

However, fans from the USA can purchase a new line of electric bicycles only through the official PRIME Hydration website, a link to which is given here.

Drinks will go on sale at 13:00 Eastern Standard Time / 10:00 Pacific time.

PRIME ENERGY! NEW PRODUCT! Starting 2023 off with a banger. 5 different flavours all dropping in the U.S. tomorrow only on https://t.co/12PdxTLvM2 at 1pm ET @PrimeHydrate pic.twitter.com/HMdbSfMDnj — ksi (@KSI) January 3, 2023

According to YouTube users, PRIME Energy currently boasts five flavors: blue raspberry, lemon lime, tropical punch, strawberry watermelon and orange mango.

The website claims that PRIME Energy boasts 200 mg of caffeine, zero sugar, 300 mg of electrolytes and is completely vegan.

New year, new product. Introducing Prime ENERGY⚡️10 calories, zero sugar. 300 mg electrolytes. 5 delicious flavors @PrimeHydrate pic.twitter.com/ilzTXXyQhz — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 3, 2023

It is likely that these drinks will sell out quickly, as fans are currently having difficulty buying PRIME Hydration around the world.

In fact, KSI blamed the apparent shortage of PRIME black market sellers, and also stated that their business should increase production to meet demand in light of these problems.