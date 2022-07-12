Logan McRae talks about where Crayfish sing, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Acting inspiration

The role of Logan McRae in “Where the Crayfish Sing” has been waiting for a long time. The model, who became an actor, began acting in 2012, but received her first credited role only a few years later.

While the modeling business came to him overnight, entering the acting stage presented great difficulties. “I was very lucky. Modeling is often easy for people. There are things I’ve been chasing, and there are also things I’ve gotten into,” McRae shares exclusively with Game Rant. “I was very lucky, right out of college, but I’m the kind of person who likes to work hard on something, and I was trying to find something that was a little deeper than what I was doing with modeling.”

Link: This is the golden age of book-to-film adaptation

Well, 2022 seems to be the year of McRae. He plays Jodie Clark in the highly anticipated film adaptation of Delia Owens’ novel. His character is the brother of the main character Kaye Clark, played by Daisy Edgar—Jones, best known for her roles in the mini-series “Normal People” and the horror film “Fresh”. Kia was abandoned at a young age and lived to adulthood in the swamps of North Carolina.

“Jody is a very interesting character. I didn’t realize how much I had in common with him until I tried to dive deep, and he became one of those characters for whom I was perfect,” the actor shares. He went on to say that finding this point of contact helped him connect with his character, despite their many differences. “He had a difficult childhood, and he approaches his life in a certain way. His relationship with his sister is very special.”

When it came to working with Edgar-Jones, McRae says she made it “very, very easy.” He further shared: “She’s an absolute cutie. All the amazing things you hear about her are true. Fortunately, it was easy to build this mutual understanding and relationship. She is such an open person, and we were able to establish contact very quickly on many levels, which simplified both our jobs.”

In addition to appearing in “Where the Crayfish Sing”, the actor is also starring in the new Apple TV+ series “Black Bird”. While he likes to taste the water and explore new genres, he feels drawn to darker territory, which is explored in the series under the direction of Taron Egerton. “I like the darkness hanging over the Black Bird, and I’ve always wanted to play the bad guy. I think getting into the head of someone who is a “bad guy” is an interesting process.”

Speaking of bad guys, McRae cites Christian Bale as his acting inspiration. The Oscar winner has accumulated several “bad guys” roles over the course of his career, for example, the role of serial killer Patrick Bateman in “American Psycho” and Gorr the butcher God in the recent film “Thor.” McRae says, “It’s amazing to see how he transforms the characters. He is the epitome of an actor who can transform himself into a character. It’s easy to connect to things that are sitting at home, but he goes much further in everything he does.”

McRae’s next role is “Devotion,” which is scheduled to be released on Thanksgiving. He plays hotel heiress Nicky Hilton in a war drama about two US Navy fighter pilots who risk their lives during the Korean War. “It’s a great movie. It has Glen Powell in it. He has very big names,” he says. The film also stars Joe Jonas and Jonathan Majors. “I don’t want to compare it with Top Gun, because it’s a separate genre. It’s a military story, but it’s more like a historical one. My storyline took place on the French Riviera, which is really cool.”

The premiere of the film “Where the crayfish Sing” will be held in theaters on July 15, 2022.