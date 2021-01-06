Locked Down: quarantine comedy movie gets trailer

HBO Max released on Tuesday (05) the first trailer for Locked Down, a romantic comedy film starring Anne Hathaway (Les Misérables) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years of Slavery), in the roles of Linda and Paxton, respectively. Set in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, the plot will be centered on the crisis of the couple who are about to separate. However, with the decree of social isolation, they are obliged to remain together at home.

Facing the change and the challenges of the duo having this coexistence in the period, the feature promises to add new elements to the genre of romantic comedy. For example, the couple’s involvement in a plan to rob the store where she works, with the aim of stealing a diamond. As the facts unfolded, there would be a chance of rapprochement, as the video suggests (in English and without subtitles):

Synopsis

In Locked Down, as soon as they decide to separate, Linda and Paxton discover that life has other plans for them when they need to stay home because of the mandatory isolation. Cohabitation will be a challenge, but fueled by their love for poetry and large quantities of wine, it will bring them together in the most surprising way while dealing with the difficult situation.

Controversial message

The trailer received a split reception from the critics. Some have argued that it is a mistake to treat the topic so serious and current in a fun way and with the message that isolation can fix a marriage. On the other hand, others point out that it is inspired and represents the lives of several people around the world, in addition to the fact that the big names in the cast can bring good performances.

In addition to Hathaway and Ejiofor, the film will feature Ben Kingsley (Gandhi), Ben Stiller (Going Cold), Stephen Merchant (Logan), Mindy Kaling (The Office), Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody), Dulé Hill (Psych) and Jazmyn Simon (Ballers). Directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity), Locked Down will arrive on the streaming service on January 14.