Locke & Key: Season 2 Wins Trailer and Release Date

Netflix released this Tuesday (14) the first trailer for the second season of Locke & Key. In the new year, we must follow the fate of Ellie, who was thrown by the Black Door in place of Dodge, in addition to discovering the origin of the keys . In addition to the video, the streaming service also announced the release date: October 22nd.

Watch the trailer:

The news was already awaited by fans, after the cryptic publication of an IDW Publishing teaser last Monday.

Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones and Jackson Robert Scott return to their roles as the Locke brothers. Griffin Gluck, Eden Hallea Jones, Laysla de Oliveira also return to the plot.

Locke & Key’s plot

The series revolves around three brothers who, after their father’s gruesome murder, move to their ancestral home in Maine with their mother Nina only to discover that the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Little do they know that a rogue demon wants the keys too and will stop at nothing until he gets them.

Remember that the third season of the series has already been confirmed by Netflix. The new episodes of Locke & Key will be streaming on October 22nd.