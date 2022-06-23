Location of All Zero Point Scanning Devices in Fortnite, Chapter 3, Season 3

“Interaction with zero—point 0/3 scanning Devices” is stage 2 of 2 in the Vibin’ quest in Fortnite, Chapter 3, Season 3, in which participants are asked to collect zero-point data from several devices placed by a Scientist. The Zero point, also known as the “source of everything”, is the heart of the Zero Reality and the source of all reality in the universe. Accordingly, the Scientist wants to get more readings of the zero point energy and therefore asks the player to collect data from scanning devices in Fortnite.

To begin the task “Interaction with Zero Point 0/3 scanning devices”, Fortnite fans must complete stage 1 of 2 of the Vibin quest, “Establish an ascending connection with the device”. After landing, open the map to see nine possible places where you can establish a communication channel with the device. There are two locations in Reality Falls, three around Tilted Towers and four southwest of Shifty Shafts. Go to one of these places to start the second stage of the quest.

After the uplink is set up, the player’s next goal is to collect the zero point from three of the six scanning devices found along the waterways from Reality Falls to Loot Lake, north of the inclined Towers. These devices look like round metal balls floating in water. Although technically they should be easy to spot, these quest objects in Fortnite can be difficult to see because of the multicolored glowing waves pulsing above the surface of the water. So players have to keep an eye on their HUD for a diamond-shaped icon indicating exactly where the scanning device is floating. In addition, a small beam of white light should appear above the object for greater clarity.

Search for Fortnite Zero Point Scanning Devices

Here is a list of locations of all Zero Point scanning devices in Fortnite, Chapter 3, Season 3:

Zero Point Scanning Device 1: The first device is in a narrow stream flowing west of Groovy Grove, southeast of the Notepad/Zero Point Scanning Device 2: The second device is in the river directly north of the Reality Tree at Reality Falls in Fortnite, next to the Hench HutZero Point Scanning Device 3: Follow follow the same river upstream to the lake to find the third device. To clarify, go north at the point where the stream splits into north and south. Zero Point Scanning Device 4: The fourth device is located north of the inclined towers at the southern shore of Lake Lut. Zero Point Scanning Device 5: The fifth device on the left side of Loot Landing Island in Loot Lake. Zero Point Scanning Device 6: The sixth device is located in the northeastern part of Loot Lake, south of Floaties Boats.