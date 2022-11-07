Loanwatch: Hannibal Mejbri impresses for Birmingham City against Stoke City

Some of the Manchester United loanees played for their temporary employers at the weekend in the Premier League, the Championship and even abroad.

Here’s how some of United’s stars performed for their teams.

Hannibal Mejbri

Hannibal played for Birmingham City in the victory over Stoke City.

The graduate of the United Academy has demonstrated an incredibly impressive game and is experiencing an extremely fruitful lease in the Championship.

Maybri won 100% of the tackles and performed 100% of the dribbling.

The 19-year-old registered 33 touches of the ball and won a huge 4/5 of the ground duels he attempted against Stoke.

The Tunisian made two crucial interceptions and completed the same number of overhangs.

Mabry also played an important role in moving forward. He had one key pass, he made one big chance and finished his performance with an assist.

Alex Telles

Telles played 45 minutes in Sevilla’s 1-1 La Liga win against Betis.

The Brazilian had 35 touches of the ball and 88% of successful passes to his name.

Telles, in the limited time he spent on the field, made three passes in the attacking game of Sevilla.

The United tenant also created one good moment and successfully completed 4/7 shots from his favorite left flank.

Amad Diallo

Diallo had a kind of rebirth after a slow start to life with Black Cats. This is evidenced by the amount of adoration and affection of fans that the player receives from Sunderland fans.

The 20-year-old played a role in Sunderland’s 1-0 loss to Cardiff City.

Diallo made 71 touches of the ball and showed a remarkable accuracy of 86.5%. Of his passes, there was one key one.

The Ivorian completed 100% of his long passes and landed just one shot on target.

The young man completed an insignificant two out of seven dribbling attempts. He also lost six out of ten ground duels and lost possession of the ball fifteen times.

Diallo won 100% of his aerial duels and made three interceptions.

Ethan Laird

Laird played 89 minutes in the 1-0 win against West Brom.

The right defender made one takedown and the same number of interceptions.

Laird, demonstrating his defensive prowess to the highest degree, made three tackles and made sure that the West Brom players never tricked him.

The 21-year-old had 78 touches of the ball and a pass accuracy of 70.8% for Michael Beale’s team.

Laird also won ground duels on 7/11.

What the player will try to improve is his dribbling and overhang. He failed to register anything successfully on these indicators.

Dean Henderson

Henderson was in goal for Nottingham Forest in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Brentford.

The Englishman converted a penalty and did not save.

He had 34 touches of the ball and a pass accuracy of 46.9%. Henderson also completed 9/26 long balls.

It will be interesting to see if Henderson’s performances for Forest guarantee a place in Gareth Southate’s team before the World Cup in Qatar.