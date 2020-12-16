LL Cool J and Chris Chris O’Donnell in trouble?

The official page of NCIA Los Angeles published a funny one of both actors in which they are seen in trouble, but what has happened?

The last episode of season 12 of NCIS Los Angeles for this month of December, brought a big surprise with the return of actor Barrett Boa and his character of Eric Beale.

Something that has been catching the attention of all the fans is the story twists that the series is taking for this season, with the whole situation of agents Kensi and Deeks.

Now, the official Instagram page for the NCIS LA series, is asking all fans about a situation that happened with actors LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell.

In the publication, the NCIS LA Instagram account asks the fans what happened to that scene in which the actors and the drinks they have in hand are found.

The comments were not expected about it, in which the fans were writing thousands of things, some of them very funny.

“Don’t drink at work, how many more times do I have to tell you!”

“I said come straight here and stop for that cappuccino! Why are you smiling? You two are in serious trouble for not listening to orders !! ”

The proposal that made the official page of the series for the fans has been entertaining all the followers with the different comments of NCIS Los Angeles.



