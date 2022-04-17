Lizzo responds to Chris Evans Romance Rumors on Saturday Night Live: “It’s called manifestation”

Setting the record straight. Almost a year after Lizzo hilariously shared her drunken text message exchange with Chris Evans and subsequently started rumours of an affair, she cleared the air during her Saturday night live debut.

“I read a lot on the Internet that I meet every little white boy in Hollywood. They think I collect One Direction members like infinity stones,” the 33—year-old Juice singer joked in her monologue on Saturday, April 16, referring to the concept of “Avengers: Infinity War.” “I even heard rumors that I was pregnant by Chris Evans. I have no idea how it started.”

She continued, “It could be TikTok, where I said: “I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby.” This is called a manifestation, okay?”

Lizzo, who was also a musical guest during Saturday’s episode of the NBC entertainment series, made headlines last year after she candidly shared a flirty message she sent to the 40-year-old “Avengers: Finale” actor.

“Don’t drink or write, children…. for legal porpoises [so in the original] it’s a joke,” the Grammy winner signed her TikTok video in April 2021, sharing a screenshot of her message filled with emoticons.

“The reason I’m upset about this is because I know I won’t be able to marry him, and to be honest, it hurts me to the core – because, damn it, Dad, he’s a rare breed, there’s no comparison.” — Watch. At the time, the Out for Big Grrrls star revealed that her choice of emojis included a gust of wind, a sports player and a basketball.

Evans, for his part, responded to her DM by writing, “There is no shame in a drunk DM.” God knows I’ve done worse in this app, lol.”

During her debut on the variety series, the Michigan native starred in a series of hilarious sketches before singing her tracks “Special” and “About Damn Time.” The latter was even introduced by her mother Shari Johnson-Jefferson, who also received special praise in her daughter’s monologue.

“I hate swearing in front of my mom,” admitted the flutist on Saturday. “The first time my mom came to watch me perform, I had to warn her mom when I was on stage, I would say some bad words at that time. She didn’t like it, but I’m [now] rich, so she’s like, “S**a, scold me!”

Joking that she was going to “set a record” for the number of uttered words “bitch” on the NBC program, Lizzo frankly stepped out of her comfort zone to play the host.

“I know it’s shocking that I’m nervous, because I was the one who said, ‘I just did a DNA test, it turns out I’m 100% that bitch,'” Lizzo added. “Well, to be completely honest, I am 50 percent related to “this bitch”, 10 percent to the “boss bitch” and 40 percent to the “flute-playing group bitch”. Especially because I love today’s musical guest: me!”