Lizzo Openly Talks About Sleeping in Her Car and Going Through Other “Traumatic” Experiences Before She Found Fame

Lizzo is currently doing all of this. In the summer, the singer “About Damn Time” released her fourth studio album Special, which took first place in the charts, and toured with her new music (and performed with Chris Evans’ clippings), but that’s not all. Just this year, she also took part in the show “Saturday Night Live” for the first time, halfway to EGOT status, launched her Yitty shapewear brand, and now has made an HBO documentary called “With Love, Lizzo”, which tells about her path to fame. As reported in the candid release, the artist did not easily become famous and slept in her car on the way and experienced several “traumatic” moments.

In Love, Lizzo, which can now be streamed on an HBO Max subscription, the singer and rapper recalls a time when she surfed on the couch and often slept in her car, even during one of the Thanksgiving holidays. When the Grammy winner recently looked back at that very different time in her life, she talked about what all the difficulties mean to her now. She said the following:

The place he occupies is trauma. Traumatic experience, man. But they also pushed me and pulled me out — I didn’t want to stay there. I had to develop, I had to grow, I had to get better. I don’t think about it very often, but I’ve been thinking about it a lot recently when I had this full circle moment, like, wow, I’m in my house that I bought and I’m watching this documentary. about my life, about how I slept in the car, and about Thanksgiving. It’s very cyclical and closed. This is also the first time I have a home and I love the place where I live. Two years ago, I lived in a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in Echo Park. And then I had a rented house as of December 2019. But this is really an adult. I feel like I put on my pants for a big girl, and I feel like this is a new place for me, actually feel safe in the space I occupy. So it’s a big deal. This is something worth celebrating, of course.

During her interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lizzo noted that those times in her life were really traumatic for her, but also helped her achieve the success she has today. This year, the star is celebrating Thanksgiving in his own home, which is reportedly worth $24 million. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the Los Angeles home was previously owned by Harry Styles, with whom the pop star is friends. Although the producer of Watch Out for the Big Grrrls did not confirm or deny the connection of her home with Styles during a conversation with EW.

But she shared that just a few years ago she lived in a smaller area than now, because she used to rent a small apartment before renting a house for a while. Since the “Good As Hell” artist now reportedly has a net worth of $12 million, she had to climb a lot in life to achieve what she has.

Lizzo has been studying music all her life, in the fifth grade she picked up a flute and played this instrument in the school orchestra. When she was a teenager, she and her friends also had a musical group called Cornrow Clique. According to the biography, during her college studies at the University of Houston, she studied classical music, paying special attention to playing the flute.

When she was in her early 20s, the fashion mogul decided to drop out of college to focus on a breakthrough in the music industry. At the time, she was living in her car in Houston and often showered at the gym. Meanwhile, her family, who had moved to Denver at the time, suffered a tragedy when her father died. By the age of twenty, she started recording albums, and in 2019 she had a huge viral moment that made her the world-famous pop star she is now. The road was definitely difficult for her, but as a result, her appearance in the entertainment industry brought her even more satisfaction.

After watching the latest music documentary about the iconic black artist, mark in your calendar the special music show Lizzo: Live In Concert, which will be released on HBO Max on New Year’s Eve.