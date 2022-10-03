Lizzo makes a case for Yeti leggings with cutouts on the buttocks

We’ve seen buttless guys before, but have we seen buttless leggings? The time has come, and Lizzo makes a cover for leggings with cutouts for the buttocks. It’s also not the first time we’ve seen bodypositive Queen Lizzo rocking some NSFW stuff—a tiny bikini, Barbiecore bikini and a sheer dazzling dress.

Dancing to Beyonce’s song PURE/HONEY, a recent Lizzo Insta post shows her dancing in a matching set of Yitty shapewear in bright orange. In particular, she wears bright orange leggings with cutouts on the buttocks. The caption reads: “THE SPOTLIGHT LEGGINGS YOU’VE BEEN WAITING FOR TO COME OUT IN 4…3…2 FUCKING DAYS! PERFECT FOR A STAR… ALL I NEED IS A CRYSTAL FLUTE.”

The image may contain: clothes, clothes and trousers

Yitty Spotlight shapes ass on Capri

$85 at FABLETICS

Lizzo is not just a body positive; she is known as the queen of celebrating what is unique and beautiful. In fact, if you’re a little behind, Lizzo is constantly living her best life. She launched her YITTY shapewear line in April, she and her boyfriend made their red carpet debut this summer, and she just played the 200-year-old crystal flute of the dead president at her concert in Washington.

But back-to-back, buttock—cut leggings are the latest release in the Yitty line. And although they are half, they are not half. The line has sizes from XS to 6X and includes more than 100 models of shapewear priced from $14.95 to $69.95. Earlier this year, speaking about Yitty’s goal, Lizzo told The New York Times: “I sell the mentality that “I can do whatever I want with my body, wear what I want and feel good about it.” “We can’t blame celebrating a body positive, even if it means it’s a little cheeky.