Lizzie McGuire’s expected production has been canceled!

The highly anticipated Lizzie McGuire remake on the Disney + platform has just been canceled! We tell you more.

Lizzie McGuire is a cult series aired between 2001 and 2004. She was discovered on the France channel, in particular thanks to the show KD2A!

Besides, it was also Lizzie McGuire who introduced singer Hilary Duff! The show remained cult to the point that Disney + ordered a sequel in 2019.

So fans were eager to find out how their favorite teenage girl became a young woman. Unfortunately the project just fell through!

The project has been at a standstill since January 2020. Showrunner Terri Minsky will finally decide to leave the ship.

In question: differences of creative point of view with Disney + explains the magazine Variety. Sad news for the fans!

DISNEY +: HILARY DUFF WILL NOT RETURN

It’s no surprise that actress Hilary Duff was set to reprise her cult role for the Disney + remake. The young woman announced the bad news herself in a post posted on her Instagram account.

“It’s been an honor to have the character of Lizzie in my life. Begins by writing the young actress, now 33. She says Lizzie’s character has had a big impact on her life and that of many fans.

“To see the love and loyalty of the fans towards her, even today, means a lot to me,” says Hilary Duff. She then announces that despite the efforts of all parties involved, the reboot will not take place.

“This wants any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and consistent with who Lizzie would be today. This is what the character deserves. »She adds. The youngster finally confesses that she is ready to mourn her character.

So we won’t be seeing Lizzie McGuire on Disney + anytime soon! “Hey, this is how it is in 2020” concludes the young woman with an emoji that sticks out her tongue.



