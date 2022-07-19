Lizzie confesses to Andy Cohen that she doesn’t know who Denise Richards is: video

Not a bravaholic? Lizzo is an expert at twerking and playing the flute, but there’s one thing she doesn’t seem to be very good at—remembering former “Real Housewives.”

The 34-year-old Grammy winner played a game called “Damn Time or Don’t Waste My Time” during her performance on Monday, July 18, on the program “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” and she revealed some gaps in her knowledge of reality TV. When host Andy Cohen asked her to rate Denise Richards joining OnlyFans, the “Truth Hurts” singer was stumped.

“I do not know who it is,” she replied with a confused look. The 54-year-old Bravo executive joked that her answer would automatically be, “Don’t waste my time.”

The 51-year-old graduate of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills series joined the NSFW platform in June after her 18-year-old daughter Sami debuted on the app. Sami’s father, Charlie Sheen, initially expressed displeasure at his daughter’s decision to use the subscription service, but later shared his support for both Sami and her mom.

“He’s telling them both more power and he’s not going to cause a fuss,” an insider told Us Weekly last month about the 56—year-old “Two and a Half Men” star. Them, Denise.

Lizzo may not be familiar with Richards’ work, but earlier in the game she expressed enthusiasm for what Cohen called the “ubiquitous” PDA of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. “Let me get involved in this,” Lizzo joked. “I was sitting next to them at the Met Gala and I really enjoyed it, so it’s time to call me.”

Andy Cohen and Lizzo in the program “Watch what happens live”. Michael Greenberg/Bravo

A native of Michigan, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, showed less enthusiasm about the next debate around the Kardashian family. When asked how she felt about the controversy over Kim Kardashian wearing a Marilyn Monroe dress at the Met Gala, Lizzo brushed it off.

“Yeah, don’t waste my time. People are dying there, Kim!” she joked, referring to the famous scene in The Kardashian Family, where 43—year-old Kourtney shamed the 41-year-old founder of Skims for worrying about her lost diamond earring.

Although Lizzo is not familiar with the work of 51-year-old Richards, she is friends with Rihanna, although their friendship has changed somewhat since the 34-year-old Umbrella singer gave birth to a baby from ASAP Rocky.

“I think my conversations with Rihanna are more sexy,— the Yitty founder explained. “We don’t talk much about sex, but we just always give it to each other. We’re not talking about work, it’s all a game with me. But not since she became a mom. “Mommihanna”. So, congratulations to her and ASAP Rocky.”