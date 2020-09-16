Livia Brito has a replacement in Doctors Life Line

Maxime Woodside recently revealed that actress Livia Brito could have run out of new projects at Televisa since the “Doctors, life line” series would have sought to replace her

The outlook for actress Livia Brito becomes even more complicated after it was announced that there is already a replacement for her participation in “Doctors, life line” after several doors were closed after the controversy she starred in in recent days against a photographer.

Apparently everything will go from bad to worse for the actress Livia Brito, since after she assured that her participation in the program-series, “Doctors, life line”, was a fact now it was known that she was excluded from said project.

The consequences for the Cuban actress have mainly affected her career, and despite the fact that two months have passed since the incident where she attacked the photographer Ernesto Zepeda for taking some photos of her and evidencing her on the beaches of Cancun, in addition to allegedly ranting against the Mexicans, the histrionic has been losing several projects on television.

A few days ago, the producer Juan Osorio herself announced that she would have made the decision, left with her superiors, to dispense with Brito’s participation in the new project “What about my family?” that he himself heads, since this could affect the launch of the novel.

From what she pointed out, she decided to exclude the actress from the project, although, later, Brito will deny that this has been true since she assured during a talk after being invited to the program “Hoy”, that the decision was up to herself since “she wanted to make some vacations”.

In addition, she also shared the actress had on the door, her next participation in the medical series, which would also have been reiterated by the so-called “queen of radio”, Maxime Woodside.

However, the latest news would indicate that Livia Brito was excluded from this project, if the production of “Doctors, life line” sought a replacement, as Minuto.com assures.

This would mean a new shakeup to the actress’s career, she really would not have any project this year and neither would she have the only option that she apparently had, her participation in the soap opera she starred in 2019.

Likewise, it was Woodside who now revealed that the production of José Alberto “El Güero” Castro has already chosen who will replace Livia in this new installment.

I was going to be in ‘Doctors’, because they say that she no longer goes and Eva Cedeño stays in her place ”, revealed Woodside in the latest edition of his program.

Apparently, after the news about Livia’s career, the producers and businessmen have left their work interest in the actress since her situation generated national discontent, so they would choose not to risk including her in the Projects.

Proof of this was her recent invitation to host the program “Hoy”, in recent days, where she was the target of criticism and negative comments from users.

Even before its appearance, the Instagram account of the morning’s broadcast was filled with comments from users condemning the invitation of the histrionic to the program.

Many of them were very forceful, pointing out that if anything, “Was it about presenting the most despised artists in Mexico in a week?”

This, since previously, the Russian actress Irina Baeva, would have attended the broadcast itself, generating the annoyance of some viewers and users of social networks who follow the Instagram accounts of the magazine program, who reiterated their disagreement in the presence of the girlfriend of actor Gabriel Soto.

Brito’s presence as the host of the morning filled the networks of comments against her, the producer of the program and particularly against the television station, for giving space to the actresses who have attacked Mexico and its inhabitants.



