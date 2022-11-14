Liverpool’s Tenant Keeps 11th Clean Sheet Out of 22 As The Left-Back Makes His League Debut

Liverpool goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga continued his brilliant start to life on loan, scoring his 11th clean sheet, while left-back Owen Beck took a big step forward.

The move to non-league Macclesfield may have been an unexpected move for Brazilian import Pitaluga, but it proved to be a valuable loan period for the 19-year-old.

The opportunity to test himself in difficult conditions against physical, determined opponents should prepare him for the upcoming challenges in the first team of Liverpool.

It is encouraging that Pitaluga’s record at the moment is 11 clean matches in 22 games, while only 14 goals have been conceded during this time.

🧤 Excellent start to life on loan for #LFC goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga (19) at non-league Macclesfield FC. 🔴 22 games

⛔️ 11 clean sheets

— Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) November 14, 2022

The teenager’s latest lockout occurred on Saturday when he went to Trafford in the Western Division of the Northern Premier League, ending with a 1-0 victory.

Pitaluga made a series of saves in the game, which was decided by a stunning bicycle kick by former West Ham and Cardiff striker Nicky Maynard, maintaining a four-point advantage at the top of the table.

While the young stopper goes about his business with Macclesfield, he still works daily with Liverpool at the AXA training centre, and last week Jurgen Klopp called him part of a “really exciting” group.

Elsewhere, Tyler Morton was disappointed as Blackburn suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to irreconcilable rivals Burnley in the championship.

Morton made his 15th league start for Rovers but struggled to impose himself, with LancsLive’s Elliott Jackson explaining that “the game completely sidelined him in the second half.”

Rovers were shouting for someone to put their foot on the ball, and it was he who had to raise his hand,” was how the performance was rated at four points out of 10.

In Scotland, Leighton Clarkson was more fortunate, as he played 88 minutes in Aberdeen’s 1-0 victory over Dundee United, and before the month-long break came in third place.

Rhys Williams showed a fighting game for 10-man Blackpool in their 2-1 defeat to Wigan, and central defender partner Marvin Ekpeta was removed from the field in the 17th minute.

Lower down in League One, Conor Bradley was joined on the pitch by Beck for the first time in the league when the left-back took the field in the last 12 minutes of a 0-0 draw between Bolton and Cambridge United.

It was a step forward for Beck, who has rarely been used since he swapped Famalikana for Bolton at the end of August, and he will hopefully be able to use this as his secondary player throughout the World Cup.

Fidel O’Rourke failed to add to his recent run of goals as Caernarfon Town lost 2-1 to New Saints and Jack Bearn came off the bench in Kidderminster Harriers’ 3-0 loss to Kings Lynn.

Anderson Arroyo spent 90 minutes at left-back when Alaves beat Lleida 1-0 in the Spanish Cup, and Billy Cumetio also took the field on the left when Austria Vienna II lost to Rapid II 2-0.

Summary of Liverpool lease results

Tyler Morton (Blackburn) – 90 mins vs. Burnley

– 90 mins vs. Burnley Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen) – 88 mins vs. Dundee United

– 88 mins vs. Dundee United Rhys Williams (Blackpool) – 90 mins vs. Wigan

– 90 mins vs. Wigan Conor Bradley (Bolton) – 90 mins vs. Cambridge

– 90 mins vs. Cambridge Owen Beck (Bolton) – 12 mins vs. Cambridge

– 12 mins vs. Cambridge Marcelo Pitaluga (Macclesfield) – 90 mins vs. Trafford, clean sheet

– 90 mins vs. Trafford, clean sheet Fidel O’Rourke (Caernarfon Town) – 90 mins vs. The New Saints

– 90 mins vs. The New Saints Jack Bearne (Kidderminster) – 21 mins vs. King’s Lynn

– 21 mins vs. King’s Lynn Anderson Arroyo (Alaves) – 90 mins vs. Lleida

– 90 mins vs. Lleida Billy Koumetio (Austria Wien II) – 90 mins vs. Rapid Wien II

Injured: Sepp van den Berg, Vitezslav Jaros, James Balagizi, Paul Glatzel

Unused: Adam Lewis, Max Woltman, Jakub Ojrzynski