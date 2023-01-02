The assist, the preliminary transfer and the festive minutes were the highlights for the Liverpool loanees at the weekend, and for one goalkeeper it marked his return to the team after injury.

Tyler Morton has been a regular at Blackburn this season, a valuable learning curve through which he continues to impress every week.

Beautiful pre-assist from Tyler Morton there for Blackburn.

He might not get another chance in the Liverpool midfield, but I do believe he's good enough for the Premier League.

His best chance may be to stay at Ewood if they go up this season. — Mo Stewart (@The_Mighty_Mojo) January 1, 2023

Tyler Morton just controlled that game for Blackburn, so composed in tight spaces, such an engine, a massive talent @Mkeeg25 — Carl Thomas (@CarlthomasSEG) January 1, 2023

First aid

Elsewhere, Jack Bearn was hired on loan, credited with an assist, his first of the season, ensuring he started 2023 on a bright note for Kidderminster Harriers.

This is a continuation of the “impressive series” of the form, so to speak, of the Kidderminster shuttle, with the timely submission of Bearn, allowing Amari Morgan-Smith to finish from close range.

The leased Liverpool had chances to help secure the victory after Hereford scored the first goal, but the National League team had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

And the rest

In League One, Conor Bradley ended 2022 with another 90-minute appearance for Bolton, his 17th in the league this season, drawing 1-1 with Lincoln, while his Reds teammate Owen Beck watched the match from the bench.

Bradley wasn’t given the luxury of space in Lincoln, and he couldn’t make as many trademark runs down the right flank, but tried to force his way inside to create a spark for his side.

From other news, it should be noted that goalkeeper Vitezslav Yarosh was included in the Stockport squad for the first time since mid-October after returning from injury.

He didn’t see a minute on the pitch, and he had to watch his team suffer a 1-0 defeat to Grimsby Town. He will be hoping for his first minutes in almost three months when Stockport host Walsall in the FA Cup on January 8.

Finally, there were also minutes for James Balagizi in Crawley Town’s 3-1 defeat by Stevenage, while Max Waltman played his 14th game of the season off the bench as Doncaster won 2-1.

Summary of Liverpool lease results

Conor Bradley (Bolton) – 90 mins vs. Lincoln

– 90 mins vs. Lincoln Tyler Morton (Blackburn) – 88 mins vs. Cardiff

– 88 mins vs. Cardiff Jack Bearne (Kidderminster Harriers) – 90 mins vs. Hereford, assist

– 90 mins vs. Hereford, assist James Balagizi (Crawley Town) – 83 mins vs. Stevenage

– 83 mins vs. Stevenage Adam Lewis (Newport County) – 78 mins vs. Leyton Orient

– 78 mins vs. Leyton Orient Max Woltman (Doncaster) – 11 mins vs. Carlisle

Did not play: Owen Beck, Rhys Williams, Vitezslav Jaros

Injured: Fidel O’Rourke, Marcelo Pitaluga, Paul Glatzel, Sepp van den Berg