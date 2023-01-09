Liverpool central defender Sepp van den Berg is close to returning to the loaned club Schalke, who has been out of action since October due to an ankle injury.

Van den Berg needed surgery to repair damage to his left ankle after he sprained following Schalke’s 3-2 defeat to Augsburg in early October.

The Dutchman promised to “come back stronger” after a successful operation, but his return will have to be postponed until a long winter break in Germany.

Schalke is currently in Turkey to prepare for the restart of the Bundesliga, and Van den Berg went to Belek as part of a team of 28 people.

He did not participate in the 2-2 friendly draw with Zurich on Saturday and is unlikely to be included in the subsequent match against Nuremberg on Tuesday.

But, according to Schalke, he is “back on the right track” and “it is expected that he will gradually return to team training in Belek,” and on Saturday there will be another friendly match against Werder.

Van den Berg has already joined his teammates in running exercises on the field, but has not yet been seen working with the ball.

When he is fit, he is expected to resume first-choice duties at the heart of Schalke’s defence, although there has been a change of manager since he was suspended and Thomas Reis has replaced Frank Kramer.

In van den Berg’s absence, Maya Yoshida played in pairs with many other defenders, but since the appointment of Reis, he started every game together with Henning Matrichiani.

Schalke have lost seven of their eight games since injury, conceding 20 goals and keeping one dry score, and their only 1-0 win over Mainz in November.

There is no expectation that Liverpool will cut Van den Berg’s loan, despite Schalke’s poor form, although Billy Kumetio has already returned to Merseyside.

Austria Wien confirmed the termination of the deal with Kumetio on Thursday, when the Frenchman told his Instagram followers that he was now “coming home.”

Academy goalkeeper Jakub Ojinski, who was excluded from the Radomyak Radom squad for their training camp in Turkey, after spending the first half of the season on the bench, can join him.