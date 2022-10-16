Liverpool’s Confirmed Squad or the Match Against Manchester City: Salah Leads, Trent on the Bench

Jurgen Klopp has made five changes to his Liverpool squad for tonight’s game against Manchester City as injuries have limited his selection to take part in this high-profile encounter.

The Reds are 13 points behind their old rivals in the Premier League in today’s match, having won only two of eight games so far.

But the 7-1 defeat of Rangers in midweek served as a major boost to Merseyside confidence, which they will need when they face the champions picking up points.

Klopp is once again linked with health issues throughout the squad as he names his team to face City, while Alisson is among those who can keep his place.

James Milner moves to the right—back position after the defeat of Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez plays with Virgil van Dijk in the center, and Andy Robertson – on the left flank.

Apart from the four defenders, it is not yet clear whether it will be 4-4-2 or 4-3-3.

However, Fabinho and Thiago are likely to start in midfield, with Harvey Elliott, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah in attack.

That leaves players like Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is fit again, as options off the bench.

Liverpool: Alisson; Milner, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago; Elliott, Firmino, Hota; Salah

Replacements: Kelleher, Henderson, Jones, Tzimikas, Nunez, Carvalho, Baisetic, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold