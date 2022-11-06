Liverpool’s Confirmed Line-Up Against Tottenham at The Start of Nunez and Elliott

Jurgen Klopp has named a strong squad for Liverpool’s match with Tottenham today, making three substitutions after beating Napoli in midweek.

The Reds are in North London and are looking for their first away win in the Premier League, which will be their sixth attempt.

After two consecutive defeats in the competition, it is impossible to downplay the significance of the result against Antonio Conte’s team, which has lost two of the last three championship games.

With the massive changes that will take place in the middle of the week, and after a five-day break after the victory over Napoli, Klopp was able to name his strongest team.

Alisson, after his eighth clean sheet of the season, sits behind the four defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

After returning to the 4-3-3 pattern, the same is expected today with Fabinho, Thiago and Harvey Elliott in midfield.

However, it is possible to use a diamond shape with Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino leading the attack.

Jordan Henderson is back in the game-day squad, named on the bench alongside the likes of Curtis Jones, Fabio Carvalho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Tottenham: Lloris; Dyer, Langlet, Davies; Royal, Bissouma, Bentancourt, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Perisic, Kane

Replacements: Forster, Tanganga, Doherty, Sanchez, Skipp, Sarr, Kulusevski, Bryan, Lucas.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Tiago, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Firmino

Replacements: Kelleher, Gomez, Ramsey, Tzimikas, Henderson, Baisetic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Carvalho