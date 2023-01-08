Once again, there were more bad games than good ones in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Reds hosted the Wanderers at Anfield on Saturday night, with Jurgen Klopp naming his strongest starting line-up.

However, it was another disappointing sight, and, in the end, Liverpool’s owners may have been lucky that they didn’t crash out of the cup.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of Liverpool Echo, WhoScored, FotMob and This Is Anfield readers.

It was Darwin Nunez (7.0) who got the highest overall rating at Anfield that night when he silenced some of his doubters.

The Uruguayan scored 10 goals in 23 matches for Liverpool, finishing the match brilliantly and making the score 1-1 at the end of the first half.

Mark Delgado of TIA presented Nunez with the Best Player of the Match award and hailed “a fantastic game in the last third.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold (6,9) is not far behind, who is showing glimpses of returning to his best form after the World Cup.

The 24-year-old shot brilliantly at the goal of Nunez in his 250th match for Liverpool, and Ian Doyle from Echo called him the best player of the Reds.

Thiago (6.5) was in third place, the Spaniard had the ball neatly, except for one mistake on the eve of the Wolves’ first strike.

The midfielder completed 93 percent of his passes overall, and was also tenacious outside of possession, making six rebounds.

Liverpool’s worst player was Alisson (4.9), whose sloppiness allowed Wolverhampton to come out 1-0, which is a typical example of the hosts’ game at Anfield.

Delgado admitted that he “hates to criticize” the Brazilian after he has had such a great season to date — to be honest, he is right!

Liverpool now have a week off before the next game — a difficult trip to Brighton next Saturday (15:00 UK time).