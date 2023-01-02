As Liverpool head to Brentford for their first game in 2023, Jurgen Klopp has reported positive news about three players who had previously dropped out due to injuries.

The Reds kick off at Gtech Community Stadium on Monday night, aiming to win five consecutive Premier League titles.

It has been a recurring theme for Klopp’s team so far this campaign, but there is hope that despite the knockouts of Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott at the weekend, injury concerns are easing.

This seems to be the case when it comes to Roberto Firmino, James Milner and Curtis Jones, with Klopp claiming they have a “chance” of being involved at Brentford.

Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate can claim a place on the bench for the 2-1 victory over Leicester.

“We have to see Bobby and Millie [at the weekend], but there is a chance,” Klopp told reporters at a pre—match press conference held at Anfield on Friday.

“Ibu has a good chance. We have other players who are unavailable, but they are not close enough [to update the information].

“Curtis is fully training now, so I’m not sure, maybe for the team, we need to see.”

Klopp’s comments suggest Firmino and Milner will at least be on the bench, while Jones also has a chance to continue his reintegration.

When it comes to whether new subscriber Cody Gakpo will get permission to participate, everything will become known, and the manager did not understand anything when asked on Friday.

“If I worked in crucial agencies or sat in crucial offices, then every morning I would get up early to sign these papers at 6:30 in the morning,” he joked.

“But I’m not sure that’s going to happen. So it should be before 12 o’clock in the afternoon.

“In addition, he is not allowed to train with the team until these documents are signed.

“Technically he’s still an Eindhoven player, I’m not sure [for how long], but he’s not allowed.

“There is a chance on my planet, but I do not know if it really exists.”