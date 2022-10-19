Liverpool – West Ham 1-0: Nunez Is The Star Of Victory At Anfield

Darwin Nunez scored his first goal at Anfield for Liverpool as they defeated West Ham 1-0, and Alisson’s heroics helped them get over the line.

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham Premier League (10), Anfield October 19, 2022 Faced with the need to find consistency after two big wins, Liverpool took over from the start when they welcomed West Ham to Anfield, and the first half was determined by the persistence of Nunes.

The Uruguayan fiercely pressed the defensive line, demonstrating the irresponsible work ethic necessary to lead Jurgen Klopp’s 4-4-2 scheme.

The long-range passes were unpredictable at a windy Anfield, but Thiago was an inch accurate as he pushed Nunez to a brilliant first strike since the summer in an attack that Lukasz Fabianski had just tipped over.

However, Fabianski could not do anything soon after that, when Kostas Tsimikas made an overhand, and the 27th number struck an accurate head down and made the score 1-0.

Another big chance came right after that, this time it was stopped by Fabianski, and later in the half a chest kick and a volley by Nunez made the bar rattle.

West Ham should have left at half-time after Joe Gomez brought down Jarrod Bowen in the box, but Alisson rose to deprive the winger and preserve Liverpool’s lead.

Liverpool remained in charge when the second half began, when Jordan Henderson approached Curler from outside the penalty area, and the shot just flew over the crossbar.

There was a triple change before the hour mark and Curtis Jones was among those who took to the pitch, making his first appearance of the season as Klopp kept one eye on Saturday’s trip to Nottingham Forest.

This gave Mohamed Salah the opportunity to take the lead again, although Roberto Firmino, his opponent, almost added a second later, his shot from close range deflected to the side.

In truth, substitutions spoiled Liverpool’s momentum, giving West Ham more opportunities to build attacks, and Said Benrahma forced Alisson to make a comfortable save.

Henderson’s brilliant cross led Kurt Zuma to a desperate block that eventually bounced off the crossbar, while at the other end James Milner somehow prevented Thomas Soucek from earning three points.