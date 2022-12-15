Liverpool vs Milan Squad Options After Darwin Nunez Returns

Liverpool are due to wrap up their time in Dubai with a friendly against Milan on Friday, while Darwin Nunez is in contention after reuniting with his teammates earlier this week.

After losing to Lyon last Sunday, the Reds know they have no chance of winning the Dubai Super Cup after Arsenal won the mini-tournament on Tuesday.

Having beaten Lyon and Milan in regular time and on penalties, the Gunners have already scored eight points, and Liverpool and Milan can now finish with a maximum of four.

Nevertheless, Friday’s meeting will be another useful exercise for Jurgen Klopp’s team before their return to competitive action next week.

Here we look at two ways the Liverpool boss could line up against the Serie A champions.

Liverpool squad and absentees

Latest team news from Dubai:

Darwin Nunez is due to appear after joining the squad earlier this week.

Curtis Jones is in doubt – he has yet to take part in a full training session in Dubai

Harvey Elliott seems to be feeling well after injuries in the match against Lyon

Calvin Ramsey may miss the match due to absence from training on Wednesday

Leighton Stewart is not training this week after breaking his leg

Marcelo Pitaluga, Artur, Kaide Gordon, Diogo Hota and Luis Diaz are not participating in the tournament.

Possible Liverpool squad for the match with Milan:

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Davis, Mrozek

Defenders: Gomez, Matip, Phillips, Kuansa, Robertson, Tsimikas, Ramsey, Chambers

Midfielders: Tiago, Elliott, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Baisetic, Cain, Corness

Forwards: Salah, Firmino, Carvalho, Clark, Doak, Frauendorf, Nunez

Liverpool’s XI vs Milan

Klopp named his strongest team from the start against Lyon, and it’s no surprise that he will use the same approach against Milan.

If this is the case, then there can be only one change in its composition on Friday:

Kaoimhin Kelleher will continue to work in the absence of Alisson

Joel Matip and Joe Gomez in the center of defense

James Milner and Andy Robertson will remain the outfield defenders

Stefan Baisetic, Elliott and Tiago — three midfielders

Nunes will replace Fabio Carvalho along with Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino in attack

Then Liverpool will take the field like this:

Kelleher; Milner, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Baisetic, Elliott, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Firmino

However, since Carvalho scored a goal against Lyon and Naby Keita is back in form, Klopp has other options.

The Liverpool boss may decide to bring both into his midfield:

The same four defenders who started with Lyon

Keita instead of Baisetic, Carvalho instead of Elliott, Thiago at number 6

Salah, Nunez and Firmino on top

After these changes, Liverpool will line up as follows:

Kelleher; Milner, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Thiago, Keita, Carvalho; Salah, Nunez, Firmino

Klopp used the vast majority of his squad last Sunday, but there is less than a week left before the League Cup match against Man City, so don’t be surprised if he decides to give his senior players more minutes against Milan, leaving fewer opportunities for the youngsters. .

If he is available, Calvin Ramsey will be hoping for more playing time, as will Kostas Tsimikas and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Alisson, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson are expected to return to training in Merseyside next week.