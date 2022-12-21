Liverpool vs Man City Squads: Youth and Experience Have Reached a Balance

Jurgen Klopp will have to make a serious decision on the Liverpool squad for the first game at Man City, and the balance will be found in the fourth round of the League Cup.

After five and a half weeks of absence, including a training camp in Dubai and friendly matches with Lyon and Milan, the Reds are back in business.

A gift to broadcasters, it so happened that against Man City in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

The biggest match of the remaining teams, this is another meeting that must be watched between the two best teams of English football under the leadership of the two best managers.

But predicting the Liverpool squad after the World Cup break is not an easy task.

Who’s inside and who’s back?

Assistant coach Pepein Linders took over media duties on Wednesday and reported the following:

Curtis Jones nears return; no new injuries mentioned

Diogo Hota and Luis Diaz were still absent for a long time.

The decision on the return of the World Cup players has not yet been made

Liverpool XI vs Manchester City

Now this is a difficult question, because usually in a League Cup fourth round match Klopp retains his faith in the youth and those who have fewer opportunities.

But the time of the game, as well as the first defender after the break at the World Cup, and the level of the opponent suggest that a different approach can be used.

At his pre-match press conference, Linders insisted that the door would remain open for the club’s youth, however, a balance between youth and experience would probably be achieved.

Here is perhaps the most realistic setup:

Kaoimhin Kelleher will start in goal as the keeper of the cup

Joe Gomez and Joel Matip surrounded by James Milner and Andy Robertson

Stefan Baisetic became the sixth number along with Harvey Elliott and Thiago.

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino come forward

This will lead to the fact that Liverpool will look like this:

Kelleher; Milner, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Baisetic, Elliott, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Firmino

However, there is a chance that, with just four days to prepare for the Premier League resumption at Aston Villa, Klopp hopes to bring some of his World Cup players back into his ranks.

Since most of them are training now, Liverpool’s squad at the Etihad could become even stronger:

Alisson preferred Kelleher after Brazil knockout

Trent Alexander-Arnold started for the first time in five and a half weeks

Fabinho will join Elliott and Tiago in midfield

Salah, Nunez and Firmino remained in the top three

These changes will see this XI:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Firmino

In any case, Klopp is expected to give minutes to both returning World Cup players and promising youngsters on Thursday night, while Bobby Clarke and Ben Doak will also take the field.

However, the main focus will be on defeating the Reds’ modern rivals and reaching the quarterfinals.