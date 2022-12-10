Liverpool vs Lyon Squad Options, Including The Strongest Squad

Liverpool are finally back in action, albeit in a friendly Dubai Super Cup, and Jurgen Klopp has already been tasked with filling in the gaps in his squad.

The Reds’ break at the World Cup was largely productive, but preparations for the meeting with Lyon in Dubai took a familiar turn.

A high-profile injury on the eve of Sunday’s match, along with concerns stemming from training footage, make it difficult to predict how Liverpool might line up.

Here are the options Klopp faces as he prepares for Lyon.

Liverpool squad and absentees

Although the 33-man team flew to Dubai for a mid-season training camp, not all of them will be available on Sunday:

Luis Diaz is missing due to a knee injury

Curtis Jones unlikely after Individual Workout

Marcelo Pitaluga, Artur, Kaide Gordon and Diogo Hota are giving their all.

Thiago and Joel Matip doubt that the workload will cope

Liverpool’s likely squad for the match against Lyon will consist of 27 players:

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Davis, Mrozek

Defenders: Gomez, Matip, Phillips, Kuansa, Robertson, Tsimikas, Ramsey, Chambers

Midfielders: Tiago, Elliott, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Baisetic, Cain, Corness

Forwards: Salah, Firmino, Carvalho, Clark, Doak, Frauendorf, Stewart

Liverpool’s XI vs Lyon

Although the trip to Dubai is seen as another pre-season preparation, there is no need to relax the players as it would be during the summer warm-up.

Thus, it is likely that Klopp names his strongest squad from the very beginning:

Kaoimhin Kelleher – goalkeeper No. 1 in the absence of Alisson

Joel Matip to partner Joe Gomez in Response to Injury

Calvin Ramsey and Andy Robertson are the outfield defenders.

Thiago is at number 6, surrounded by James Milner and Harvey Elliott.

Fabio Carvalho will replace Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino

Then Liverpool will take the field like this:

Kelleher; Ramsey, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Thiago, Elliott, Milner; Salah, Carvalho, Firmino

However, there are no guarantees when it comes to fitness after a break of three and a half weeks, and the absence of Matip and Thiago in training is of particular concern.

If none of them are fit to start, Klopp can turn to youth and minor figures to fill in the gaps.:

Nat Phillips option if Matip can’t start

Opportunities for Stefan Bajcetic as the deepest midfielder

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain can take a place in midfield

Elliott can move to the left flank

These changes would bring this Liverpool XI:

Kelleher; Ramsey, Phillips, Gomez, Robertson; Baisetic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner; Salah, Elliott, Firmino

As the first friendly defender after a long break, it would be wrong to read too much into Liverpool’s return clash, but it gives an opportunity to get back to speed.

Hopefully this will see most of Klopp’s available key players start the match against Lyon before giving players like Ben Doak and Bobby Clarke a chance off the bench.