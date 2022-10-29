Liverpool vs Leeds squad confirmed: Thiago returns as sole substitute

Jurgen Klopp has made just one change: Liverpool will play Leeds just three days after beating Ajax, and Tiago is the only new face in the squad.

The Reds returned to Anfield after a trip to Amsterdam, inspired by a 3-0 victory that secured them a place in the 1/8 finals of the Champions League.

Tonight’s task will be to put behind the 1-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest and restore the fighting form that earned consecutive wins in advance, and Klopp named a strong side.

However, it remains to be seen which iteration of his 4-4-2 scheme the manager has chosen, and whether the 4-3-3 scheme will return.

Alisson starts behind the familiar four defenders, consisting of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Most likely, this is a two-man midfield, as Thiago starts alongside Fabinho, and Harvey Elliott starts in a more advanced role instead.

If so, Elliott will join Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez in a four-pronged attack.

From the bench, Klopp has the likes of Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones and Fabio Carvalho to turn to.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago, Firmino; Salah, Nunez

Replacements: Kelleher, Konate, Phillips, Tzimikas, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Carvalho

Leeds: Melier; Christensen, Koch, Cooper, Streik; Roca, Adams; Summerville, Harrison, Aaronson; Rodrigo

Replacements: Robles, Llorente, Ayling, Firpo, Greenwood, Gnonto, Klich, Gelhardt, Bamford.